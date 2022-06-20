Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 73.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,495,000 after acquiring an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

