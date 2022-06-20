IMS Capital Management Grows Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,075,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,788 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,273,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 762.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,022,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $47.58 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

