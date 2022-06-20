IMS Capital Management Has $298,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $222.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

