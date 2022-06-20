IMS Capital Management Makes New $327,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,978 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 25,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 95.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 50,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 998,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 49.5% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

