IMS Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,100 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

NYSE:APD opened at $235.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

