IMS Capital Management Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

