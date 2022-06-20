IMS Capital Management Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

