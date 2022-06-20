IMS Capital Management Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.