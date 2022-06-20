Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.31) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.07) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 647.17 ($7.85).

Informa stock opened at GBX 527.60 ($6.40) on Thursday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($7.62). The stock has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 558.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($50,802.79). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($196,674.77).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

