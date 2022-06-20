Innova Price Reaches $0.0349 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Innova has a market cap of $240,727.58 and approximately $10.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

