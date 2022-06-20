Innovation Blockchain Payment Reaches Market Capitalization of $527,164.36 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $527,164.36 and $926,737.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

