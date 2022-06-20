Insider Buying: Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Insider Purchases £19,985.92 in Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Milne acquired 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($24,257.70).

Andrew Milne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nichols alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Andrew Milne bought 1,464 shares of Nichols stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($16.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.60 ($24,254.89).

NICL opened at GBX 1,190 ($14.44) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,327.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,368.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of £434.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83. Nichols plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,105 ($13.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,590 ($19.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.08) price target on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Nichols (Get Rating)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.