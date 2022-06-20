Insider Buying: OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Insider Acquires £154.88 in Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ – Get Rating) insider Philip Newby bought 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £154.88 ($187.98).

Shares of LON:OTAQ opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. OTAQ plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14.01 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.

OTAQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, provides, and supports marine technology products for aquaculture, and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, Chile, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers acoustic systems to deter seals and sea lions in a range of underwater situations; underwater ethernet cameras; and underwater connectors.

