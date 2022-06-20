Insider Buying: OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Insider Acquires £154.88 in Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ – Get Rating) insider Philip Newby bought 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £154.88 ($187.98).
Shares of LON:OTAQ opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. OTAQ plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14.01 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.
OTAQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for OTAQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTAQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.