Insider Selling: Strategic Equity Capital plc (LON:SEC) Insider Sells £94,900 in Stock

Strategic Equity Capital plc (LON:SEC – Get Rating) insider Richard Hills sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £94,900 ($115,183.88).
LON:SEC opened at GBX 280 ($3.40) on Monday. Strategic Equity Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 262.71 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 324.28 ($3.94). The firm has a market cap of £156.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.64.
Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
