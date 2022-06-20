Insider Selling: Strategic Equity Capital plc (LON:SEC) Insider Sells £94,900 in Stock

Strategic Equity Capital plc (LON:SEC – Get Rating) insider Richard Hills sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £94,900 ($115,183.88).

LON:SEC opened at GBX 280 ($3.40) on Monday. Strategic Equity Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 262.71 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 324.28 ($3.94). The firm has a market cap of £156.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.64.

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

