Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. Intapp has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,720.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,401,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 365.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.