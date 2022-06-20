Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

