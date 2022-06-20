Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Set at $4.00 by DA Davidson

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) received a $4.00 target price from equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

IDN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 1,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Intellicheck by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

