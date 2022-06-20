Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.