International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

