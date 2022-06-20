Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

IPI stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $719.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $33,390,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $737,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 194.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

