Inverse Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $785,275.00 (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $785,275.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $79.98 or 0.00395153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00222348 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004806 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001334 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009831 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

