Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 10.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,894,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.15 and a 200-day moving average of $344.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.