Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

OMFL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 306,237 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.