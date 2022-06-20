Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 2.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $35,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,145. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

