Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) in the last few weeks:

6/17/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,430 ($41.63) to GBX 5,040 ($61.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($53.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,000 ($48.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/1/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,850 ($46.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/20/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,150 ($50.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/18/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2022 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($56.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/24/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,528.50 ($42.83) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,763.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,779.47. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,042.91). Insiders acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

