Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diageo (LON: DGE) in the last few weeks:
- 6/17/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,430 ($41.63) to GBX 5,040 ($61.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($53.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,000 ($48.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 6/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/1/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,850 ($46.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 5/20/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,150 ($50.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 5/18/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/11/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/10/2022 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($56.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/25/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/24/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,528.50 ($42.83) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,763.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,779.47. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,042.91). Insiders acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 over the last quarter.
