Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Down 30.9% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,650.47 or 0.99996471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00124639 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

