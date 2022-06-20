Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,542 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.70. 493,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,564. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

