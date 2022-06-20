Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,644 shares. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.