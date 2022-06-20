Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $1,165,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.84. 214,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $203.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

