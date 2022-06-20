Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2,550.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.
LUMN traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 810,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.
Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
