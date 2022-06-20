iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.