iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $45.84 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

