iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 586,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,758,776 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

