iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 761,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,052,000 after purchasing an additional 116,954 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,517,146. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.