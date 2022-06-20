iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.34 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

