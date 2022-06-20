iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Reduced by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 553,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $66.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

