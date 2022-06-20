iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 7.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,014,416. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

