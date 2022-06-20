iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.43. 830,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,856,406. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

