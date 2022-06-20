iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.55 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.