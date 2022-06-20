iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,622 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,947,277. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.