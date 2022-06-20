iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF makes up about 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 1.54% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 53,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.15. 4,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.