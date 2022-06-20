iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ 4th Largest Position

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.21% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $50,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,788,000 after buying an additional 1,024,932 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

