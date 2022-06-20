iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

IWD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.99. 321,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,090. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

