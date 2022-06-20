iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.18. 4,609,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,330,766. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

