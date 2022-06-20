iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Raised by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

