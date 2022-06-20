iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Boosted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 250.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,168 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 10.4% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.96% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $77,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $92.16 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

