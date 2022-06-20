iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 858,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,938,000 after buying an additional 74,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

