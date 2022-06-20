iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,085 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 213,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,654. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.