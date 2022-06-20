Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,059 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.1% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.67. 3,812,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,618,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

