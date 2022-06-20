Israel Discount Bank of New York Purchases 383 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Masco were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $196,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $158,583,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $41,980,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 256,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

